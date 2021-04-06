Certain high BP medications may alter heart risk in people with HIV: Study

A new research has found that when people with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) develop high blood pressure, the type of medication chosen for their initial treatment may influence their risk of heart disease, stroke and heart failure.

With current anti-retroviral medications, people with HIV are able to live longer.

However, people with HIV receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART) are more likely to develop high blood pressure (hypertension) and hypertension-related heart problems than people who do not have the virus.

The current study is the first to examine how the choice of blood pressure medications influences the long-term risk of heart disease, stroke and heart failure in this population that has a higher risk of CVD.