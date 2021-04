Biden announces all US adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by Apr 19

US President Joe Biden announced that all adults across America will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine shots within two weeks, sooner than expected.

"We are moving the date up from May 1 to April 19, nationwide.

By no later than April 19, every adult aged 18 years and above will be eligible to be vaccinated.

No more confusing rules.

No more confusing restrictions," he Biden said.