4.3.21 8am vosot

The c-d-c is changing travel recommendations for people who are fully vaccinated.

The agency now says you can travel within the u-s without needing a covid test or having to quarantine!

Waay 31's grace campbell joins us live in huntsville with what these recommendation s mean for you!

Grace?

After a year of being confined to the comfort of your home or very limited travel, people are wanting to hop on a plane and see loved ones or explore all the u-s has to offer!

And with the new c-d-c guidelines, that desire may become a reality for people who are fully vaccinated.

The c-d-c still says to avoid unnecessary travel if you haven't been fully vaccinated.

Another thing that's remaining the same is the covid safety precautions in airports.

A representative with the huntsville international airport tells us the federal travel guidelines will still require making and social distancing.

We spoke with people who say they are excited to travel again!

Abigail peterson, ready to travel: "the airlines, they were one of the first industries to be hit so i do think they're taking the precautions that they need to, to make sure to make as many people comfortable in any situation and keep everybody safe," if you aren't fully vaccinated and decide to travel, the c-d-c suggests getting tested a few days before your trip and then again afterwards.

You should still quarantine for a week after your trip even if your test comes back negative.

