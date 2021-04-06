Soldier's Field law enforcement memorial receives final approval

The campaign runs from now until april rochester's long?

planned law enforcement memorial has received its last needed approval for construction to begin.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon is live at soldier's field park with when work on the project might get underway.

Anthony?

Yeah katie... beautiful days like this are perfect for a peaceful stroll through soldier's field park.

And as you make your way through its northwest corner... you'll soon have a new place to reflect and pay your respects to fallen officers.

Construction on the law enforcement memorial is set to move forward after rochester's park board signed off on a funding and maintenance agreement for the site.

The memorial will honor the lives of 32 officers who died in the line of duty across southeast minnesota.

Olmsted county sheriff kevin torgerson is the president of the group working to build the memorial.

Torgerson says after more than a decade of planning... it's hard to believe construction is almost underway... moving our community closer to a new way of supporting these fallen heroes and many of them, outside of their cemetary where their family knows their gravesite is, there's not much publically that honors these people that served their communities proudly and bravely and lost their lives in the process of that."

And as far as when we could see ground being broken on this site... sheriff torgerson tells me that will happen sometime this spring.

Once work begins... construction will have to be completed within 30 months.

Live in rochester... thank you anthony.

Sheriff torgerson adds the law enforcement memorial foundation of southeast minnesota still hasn't raised all the funds necessary to complete construction.

If you'd like to make a donation... you can visit law enforcement

