Michael Phelps Medals Memories & More

Michael Phelps Medals Memories & More - Plot Synopsis: Peacock Original Series, Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More, will look back at the Olympic career of one of the greatest athletes of all time, Michael Phelps.

Over the course of his career, Phelps amassed 28 Olympic medals, 23 of them gold, and this new series is a chance for fans to revisit those wins and the pivotal moments leading up to them.

Streaming on Peacock April 14, 2021