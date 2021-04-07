Monster Movie (2021) - Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright

Monster Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: MONSTER tells the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) a seventeen-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder.

The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison.

Directed by Anthony Mandler starring Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, John David Washington, Jennifer Ehle, Tim Blake Nelson, Paul Ben-Victor, Nasir Jones ('NAS'), Rakim Mayers ('ASAP Rocky'), Mikey Madison, Jonny Coyne, Lovie Simone release date May 7, 2021 (on Netflix)