UP Police arrives at Banda jail with Mukhtar Ansari

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrived at Banda jail with gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari on April 07.

UP Police had gone to Punjab's Rupnagar jail on April 06 to take the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA in its custody.

On March 26th, the Supreme Court (SC) had ordered his transfer to UP jail and face trials there.