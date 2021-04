Hospitality industry urges people to get COVID-19 vaccine

EXPLAIN NOLAN.GOOD EVENING.MICHAEL MAIN STREETS LIKE THISONE HERE IN SPARTANBURG.WE’RE HIT HARD BY THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ONE YEARLATER BUSINESSES STILL FIND AWAY TO SURVIVE BUT ONESPARTANBURG INC SAYS PEOPLEGETTING VACCINATED IS NOW ACRUCIAL STEP IN THE RECOVERYPROCESS.SPIKE UP COVID-19 CASES IS ASPIKE DOWN IN THE ECONOMY ONESPARTANBURG INC.BELIEVES A FULL RECOVERY DEPENDSON CONTROL OVER COVID-19 IN THEBEST WAY TO DO THAT IS PEOPLEGETTING VACCINATED AS WE’VE SAIDFROM THE VERY BEGINNING AS QUICKAS WE CAN GET THE HEALTHCARECRISIS UNDER CONTROL.WE WILL ACCELERATE OUT OF THEECONOMIC CRISIS.OVER AT RJ ROCKERS BREWER ANDFOUNDER MARK JOHNSON BELIEVESTHE BREWERY HAS ALREADY SEEN ANUPTICK IN BUSINESS BECAUSE OFTHE VACCINE WE’VE HAD REGULARSTHAT HADN’T BEEN IN HERE FOR INSOME CASES A YEAR.AND ALL OF A SUDDEN I COME INAND THEY’RE SITTING RIGHT THEREWAVING LIKE I JUST GOTVACCINATED SO I CAN GO OUTAGAIN, AND IT’S GREAT TO SEETHAT JOHNSON ENCOURAGES PEOPLETO GET THE VACCINE.SO THE COMFORT LEVEL INCREASESFOR PEOPLE TO GO OUT EXTREMELYEXTREMELY VALUABLE CRYSTAL PACEIS A PART OF PINNACLEHOSPITALITY.SHE SAYS THE GROUP OWNS SEVERALHOTELS IN AN EVENT CENTER IN THEGREENVILLE SPARTANBURG AREA PACENOTES WITH THE LACK OF LARGEEVENTS AND CONFERENCES TAKINGPLACE RIGHT NOW HOTEL ROOMSAREN’T UP LIKE THEY USED TO BUTIF WE ARE VACCINATED NOT ONLYDOES IT PROTECT US, BUT ITENCOURAGES US OTHER PEOPLE TOCOME HERE BECAUSE THEY FEEL SAFEPACE BELIEVES GETTING A VACCINEIS A STEP IN SUPPORTING THELOCAL ECONOMY.THE SINGLE THING THAT PEOPLE CANDO WITHOUT SPENDING A DIME IS TOGET VACCINATED THE MORE PEOPLETHE HIGHER PERCENTAGE OFVACCINATION AND THE LOWERPERCENTAGE OF COVID-19.THE MORE LIKELY PEOPLE ARE GOINGTO CHOOSE US.AND HERE IN SPARTANBURG ONESPARTANBURG INC IS ASSISTINGLOCAL BUSINESSES IN GETTINGTHEIR EMPLOYEES VACCINATED FORNOW L