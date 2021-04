DELIVER US FROM EVIL Movie Trailer

DELIVER US FROM EVIL Movie Trailer - starring Hwang Jung-min & Lee Jung-jae - Synopsis for action-packed Korean thriller DELIVER US FROM EVIL: After a little girl is kidnapped, a government-agent-turned-mercenary (Hwang) is forced to re-emerge when he learns the incident is closely connected to him.

However, when an infamous gangster (Lee) learns who has entered the country and is finally within his grasp, he goes on a bloody rampage to thwart the ex-agent’s rescue mission.