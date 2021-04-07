High School Baseball: Bailey's big game propels Norwell past South Adams

Staying on the diamond..

Let's head down to ossian... norwell hosting 2a number three south adams...knights got up early... stars looking to answer top three... two on for aidan wanner... he hits a chopper to the pitcher..

Knights get one..

The return throw is wild... brings dominic kahn home to tie the game... s-a would get one more..

Take a 2-1 lead after 2.5 innings..but it was all norwell from there... bottom two... eli riley puts a charge in to this one... and that ball is outta here... 3-4, 1 rbi day for the saint francis signee... we're tied at 2... later in the inning... two on for brody bolyn... he stings a shot to wall in right center... luke graft and rocco hanes come in to score on the rbi double... make it 4-2 norwell....but they were far from done... still in the third... lleyton bailey lines a single to left... another run scores..

And have a day mister bailey..

3-4..

7 rbi... norwell runs away with this one...19-2 in