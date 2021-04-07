Warriors drop twin bill to IU Kokomo

Whac championship... final stop on tech's campus comes on the diamond... warriors hosting iu kokomo for a doubleheader...game one action... not starting the way tech would like... i-u-k's masen melton lines out to right... tahj borom scores on the sac fly..

Cougs up two... bottom half... tech trying to answer... yeshua saint smokes a single through the right side to put two on with two away...but the rally wouldn't last long... next batter... eston stull rings up christian de los santos looking to end the threat...they'd get some insurance in the third... that's jack leverenz with the rbi single in to left...iu kokomo takes the first game 10-4... second game goes to the cougars as well... 5-4 your final in that