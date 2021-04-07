EWSU PROPOSES WATER RATE INCREASE

Project.

E-w-s-u tell us -- it is vital to have clean water -- and is long over due.

44news reporter valerie lyons has been digging into the numbers -- she joins us live from evansville -- with everything you need to know.

The evansville water treatment center here on water works road is nearly 120 years old -- and officials say -- it's reached the end of it's useful life -- so the city needs a new one -- but in order to pay for it -- it's going to come at a cost -- one straight out of customers' pockets -- "today i want to talk to you about the need to improve our heart."

Evansville water and sewer utility officials -- making their case to the board tuesday -- saying -- the city's current water treatment facility -- is too old to go on -- and it's time to build a new one -- "we realized we have to do this today, so as we looked at it, how do we go about this process in a way that will have as minimal an impact, realizing it's a significant change for our customers, we know that."

But in order to fund the 177 million dollar plant -- it will mean an increase to monthly water bills for the next five years -- and it's a possibility that has some already living on the margin -- a little worried -- "a lot of students are struggling with bills and with rent so it's just kind of scary where that could lead if less people are going to be able to afford that."

But ewsu says the increase won't be too drastic -- the average customer using around 5,000 gallons a month can expect to pay no more than an additional 3 dollars and 47 cents on each bill.

All adding up to a vital project.

"all of that system has nothing in it if that plant is not pumping water into our system, so much like our heart takes our oxygenated blood and puts it out into our body, our water treatment plant is doing the same for our city."

The only spot for a new plant would be right next door -- where the city garage is -- the cost of relocating the building would be included in the price tag.

Now this is not to be confused with the current sun rise pump station project -- that is currently underway - just down the road.

You can voice your opinions -- at the next meeting -- on the 20th.

Its one of two public hearings that will be held -- before the proposal is*likely sent to indiana's utility regulatory commission for consideration.

In evansville