Youth Team Sports Hotspots For COVID Spread

Sierra Phillips spoke with grandparents and parents of Limestone County kids who say they aren't surprised covid cases are coming from sports.

New at ten... tonight - dr. anthony fauci is warning parents that covid is spreading in sports enviorments more than classrooms. what we're finding out it's the team sports where kids are getting together, you know, obviously many without masks that are driving it rather than in the classroom spread.

Johnson- "you don't see people wearing masks, i guess you feel because you're outside you're less susceptible to the virus than in an enclosed area like a classroom or a band room."

I caught up with steve johnson on his way to his daughter's softball game .

He explained that right now people may not be wearing masks at the games but they are social distancing at the stadium.

Masonia- "i have my hand sanitizer with me i do have my mask in my pocket."

Softball grandparent lori masonia tells me that it doesn't surprise her that dr. fauci told "good morning america" that more kids are catching covid from sports than class.

Masonia- 'its something that we can't 100 percent control but we can do the best we can do."

She says that includes taking extra precautions like sanitizing equiptment.

But added that sports are a priority especially now when kids are spending a lot of extra time at home.

Masonia- "its not good for their mental status-- you've got to let these kids be kids."

Ll- she says shes happy that kids can play this year after last year's season was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Precautions are being taken on the high school level, too.

The "alabama high school athletic association" recommends cloth masks for this year's spring sports - but they aren't required.

Spectators are asked to social