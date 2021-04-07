Lacrosse remains a popular sport of choice this spring

After not having a season last year, participation numbers are still on the rise.

Continuing to grow.

As spring sports continue to get going this season, lacrosse teams returned to the field this week.

Sport of lacrosse has been gaining a lot of interest in recent years, so i wanted to find out just why this sport is so exciting and if it's still popular at the high school level since teams couldn't play last year.

Take a look.xxx it's been over a year.

We missed last season so there's a lot of waiting and built up energy that finally got out on that field to play so there's a lot of excitement.

Needless to say, lacrosse teams in minnesota are excited to get back to work this week.

Even more exciting for head coach ?*- tyler johnson ?

"* numbers for his team are up again this season.

Our numbers jumped quite a bit last year going into the season and we have lost a few, but overall if we go back the past five or six years, our numbers are up again.

We're in the mid 30s so we can do a jv and varsity team new players means new challenges for the team captains, especially during a pandemic.

Since we have 30 girls this season, about 10 of them are from past seasons so we have 20 new girls to learn their names when you can only see half of their faces and we have a set of identical twins so that's going to be really hard too.

So what's making lacrosse such a popular option for newcomers and makes them want to return year after year?

I like that there's a competitive aspect but also you use your brain more than your body like in most sports there's like body contact but you have to use your brain and it makes you lay out the field and things.

For those interested in the giving the sport a try, katia schuler has some words of encouragemen t.

