1pm Lecington Jail Death 04.06.2021

AFTER THE DEATH OF AN INMATE AT THE FAYETTE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER IN LEXINGTON

After the death of an inmate at the fayette county detention center in lexington.

40-year-old shareef hasan martin was taken to the hospital yesterday..

For a medical emergency just before 6:30 last night.

The jail says he died less than an hour later.

Martin had been in custody since march 29 for violating a protection order.

As part of standard proceedore..

Lexington police and the fayette county coroner's office are investigating his death.

