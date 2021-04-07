1pm Lecington Jail Death 04.06.2021

AN INVESTIGATION CONTINUES..
AFTER THE DEATH OF AN INMATE AT THE FAYETTE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER IN LEXINGTON
According to the jail..
40-year-old shareef hasan martin was taken to the hospital yesterday..
For a medical emergency just before 6:30 last night.
The jail says he died less than an hour later.
Martin had been in custody since march 29 for violating a protection order.
As part of standard proceedore..
Lexington police and the fayette county coroner's office are investigating his death.
