Firehouse Subs hosting hiring fair

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Nine Firehouse Subs restaurants in Macon are hosting a hiring fair to fill various positions.

Looking to hirer.

After finding a job opening you want... you can then visit the industrial authority's website.

Happening now... if your interested in a career with firehouse subs... it's your lucky day.

Firehouse subs restaurants nationwide are hosting a three- day hiring fair.

It starts today ... and runs through april eighth ... from two p.m.

To five p.m.

Drew carter owns "four firehouse subs" locations in macon.

And he says he encourages everyone looking for work... to attend.

The main goal is obviously maybe reach some potential applicants that we might not reach through traditional outlets, we tenf to use in store applications and you know online kob recruiting websites, going about it this way might allow us to reach some applicants and