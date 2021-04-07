11pm Lexington Cat Reunited After a Year 04.06.2021

AFTER GOING MISSING FOR NEARLY A YEAR IN LEXINGTON

A CAT IS NOW BACK WITH ITS FAMILY..

After going missing for nearly a year in lexington.

According to animal care and control..

Ryder the cat..

Went missing last june in the harrodsburg road area.

His owner filed a lost pet report... but didn't have any luck finding him... until last month.

Someone brought ryder to the shelter..

After finding him in the woodhill area..

The shelter..

Says ryder had a microchip, and his owner picked him up the next day.

He's now best friends with his new cat brother, jasper.