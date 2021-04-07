California aims to fully reopen by June 15

California will fully reopen its economy on June 15 if COVID-19 hospitalizations are low and stable, and vaccine supplies are plentiful enough for everyone over the age of 16 who wants to be inoculated, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes as the most populous U.S. state ramps up its vaccination efforts, with over 350,000 doses administered every day.

Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday -- the state anticipates over 30 million people will be vaccinated with at least one dose by the end of the month.

"We can confidently say by June 15th we can start to open up as business as usual subject to ongoing mask wearing and ongoing vigilance." Newsom, a Democrat, will likely face a recall election at a still-unconfirmed date, fueled by Republican activism and frustration over social distancing restrictions.

California was one of the first states to shut down as the pandemic began last year, and has established some of the tightest restrictions in the country.

But plans to reopen the world's fifth largest economy also come as states like Michigan and Florida see a resurgence of COVID-19, linked to contagious new variants and the loosening of restrictions.

California has reported nearly 3.6 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.