Heart issues can be prevented if you do this, watch this video on World Heath Day | Oneindia News

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of the death across the world.

It is also a major cause of disability.

There are many things that you can do to prevent cardiac ailments like avoid smoking and drinking.

Exercise daily, twice a day.

A strong focus is needed on the healthy diet with greater consumption of green vegetables and fruits.

Heart ailments can be avoided if proper preventive measures are taken.

On world health day, watch this video to know more about prevention of heart issues.

#WorldHealthDay #HeartIssues #CardiacIssues