California Could Fully Reopen Without Tiered Schedule By June 15 If Infections, Hospitalizations Continue To Drop

Gov.
Newsom announced Tuesday that if the COVID decline continues, the four-tier system will be eliminated from the state, removing several restrictions starting June 15.
Stacey Butler reports.
The news comes as San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties enter another, less restrictive tier of reopening. Jasmine Viel..
However, that depends on coronavirus rates of infections, hospitalizations and deaths continuing to drop.