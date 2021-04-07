Covid-19: India records biggest single-day spike in cases, 630 deaths reported | Oneindia News

India breached another grim milestone in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic, as it recorded over 1.15 lakh new Covid cases in the last 24 hours for first time since the beginning of the pandemic, setting an unprecedented record during the second wave.

The government said the next four weeks are very, very critical.

The 1,15,736 new infections have taken the country's total cases to over 1.28 crore.

630 deaths in the last 24 hours have pushed the total coronavirus death count in India to 1,66,177 #Covid19 #Coronavirus #CovidIndia