From Race to road with Joan Orús, CTO of Hispano Suiza

Hispano Suiza and competition have gone hand in hand since its inception in 1904.

Since those years, participation in some of the most prestigious races of the time has not only given the brand an important national and international visibility, but has also allowed the brand to learn about the behavior of its vehicles brought to the highest level of demand, a key task to continue offering its customers increasingly powerful, reliable and, ultimately, better cars.

In its new stage, Hispano Suiza has maintained this philosophy.

Both the Hispano Suiza Carmen, as well as its more powerful version, Carmen Boulogne - which honors its triumphs in the George Boillot Cup, in Boulogne, a century ago - have been designed by competition engineers, and their development is in charge of authentic pilots racing.

Likewise, Hispano Suiza officially participates in the new 100% electric SUV championship, Extreme E, an innovative category that promotes values ​​as important as sustainability, equality and electrification, and that will also provide valuable knowledge that the brand can apply in future models .