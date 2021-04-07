A loving mum has told how devastating blood poisoning left her with all four limbs amputated – but she will soon be able to cuddle her children again with the help of bionic arms, thanks to a generous cousin who is “like a sister” to her.Mum-of-five, Sue Neill, 51, spent weeks fighting for her life in intensive care after she was struck down by a horrific case of sepsis, a life-threatening immune reaction to an infection.Remarkably, she survived but her nose, lips and tongue were destroyed along with her limbs.
Mum who had all four limbs amputated due to sepsis will cuddle her family again
