Mum who had all four limbs amputated due to sepsis will cuddle her family again

A loving mum has told how devastating blood poisoning left her with all four limbs amputated – but she will soon be able to cuddle her children again with the help of bionic arms, thanks to a generous cousin who is “like a sister” to her.Mum-of-five, Sue Neill, 51, spent weeks fighting for her life in intensive care after she was struck down by a horrific case of sepsis, a life-threatening immune reaction to an infection.Remarkably, she survived but her nose, lips and tongue were destroyed along with her limbs.