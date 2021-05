Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: BJP wants criminal action against Kamal Haasan's daughter?| Oneindia News

BJP has filed a complaint against Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan, accusing her of trespassing into a polling booth where she was accompanying her father for booth visit in Coimbatore South.

Kamal Haasan, after casting his vote in Chennai with his daughters Shruti and Akshara, headed straight to Coimbatore South, from where he is contesting the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

