This is the moment a food delivery rider skidded along a wet pavement while parking like a pro in Thailand.
Food delivery rider skids motorcycle on wet pavement to park like a pro
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:48s 0 shares 2 views
This is the moment a food delivery rider skidded along a wet pavement while parking like a pro in Thailand.
The man was making a food delivery at a beauty supply store in Songkhla province on December 1 when he rushed up the pavement and slid-parked next to the stair steps expertly.
Store owner Kram Natnapat said: ‘I was amazed when we checked the CCTV.
He is probably the coolest food delivery boy I’ve come across.’