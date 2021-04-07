Food delivery rider skids motorcycle on wet pavement to park like a pro

This is the moment a food delivery rider skidded along a wet pavement while parking like a pro in Thailand.

The man was making a food delivery at a beauty supply store in Songkhla province on December 1 when he rushed up the pavement and slid-parked next to the stair steps expertly.

Store owner Kram Natnapat said: ‘I was amazed when we checked the CCTV.

He is probably the coolest food delivery boy I’ve come across.’