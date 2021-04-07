U.S. Air Force servicemember pleads guilty to federal firearm, drug charges Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19s 07 Apr 2021 0 shares 3 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

U.S. Air Force servicemember pleads guilty to federal firearm, drug charges A senior U.S. Air Force servicemember assigned to Nellis Air Force Base pleaded guilty in federal court today to selling methamphetamine and engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license.

A FORMER NELLIS SERVICEMEMBER HAS BEEN CONVICTED OF SELLING GUNS AND HUNDREDS OF DOLLARS IN METH. MICHAEL REIMERS PLEADED GUILITY TO SELLING SEVERAL GUNS INCLUDING AN AK-47 IN 20-19. PROSECUTORS ALSO SAY REIMERS SOLD $800 IN METH ...THE 41-YEAR-OLD FACES A