‘Spoke to Akshay Kumar after he tested Covid positive’: Riteish Deshmukh

Actor Riteish Deshmukh urged people to follow Covid protocols strictly to help curb the spread of the pandemic.

Riteish Deshmukh said that he has spoken to Akshay Kumar, who recently tested positive for Covid.

The actor said that people need to be alert, follow the lockdown & always wear masks to ensure that the pandemic does not spread further.

Mumbai has also seen considerable rise in cases in the last few weeks.

Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal have also tested positive recently.

Watch the full video for all the details.