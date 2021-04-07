Delhi govt increased over 2000 COVID beds in 3 days: Satyendar Jain

With the spike of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that Delhi government has increased 2000 beds in hospitals in the last 3 days.

"In the last 3 days, more than 2000 beds have been increased in hospitals.

I would like to appeal to the public to wear masks and maintain social distancing and wash hands before touching," the minister said.

"5100 positive cases reported and 1,30,453 testing done on Apr 06.

4.93% increase in positivity rate but cases have increased these days," he added.