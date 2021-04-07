How does martial arts legend Jackie Chan spend his millions?

Jackie Chan is one of the most famous martial artists and actors from Hong Kong – as well as one of the richest.Although his career took off with Chinese kung fu films like 1972’s Fist of Fury and 1973’s Enter The Dragon, it wasn’t long before he was starring in Hollywood movies, including the Rush Hour and The Karate Kid seriesChan now has an estimated net worth of US$400 million, according to celebritynetworth.com, but how does he spend his millions?