RBI retains GDP growth projection at 10.5% for FY 2021-22

The Reserve Bank of India retained the economic growth projection for the current financial year at 10.5 per cent, while cautioning that the recent surge in Cocid-19 infections has created uncertainty over the economic growth recovery.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the recent surge in COVID-19 infections adds uncertainty to the domestic growth outlook amidst tightening of restrictions by some state governments.

“The projection of real GDP growth for 2021-22 is retained at 10.5 per cent consisting of 26.2 per cent in Q1, 8.3 per cent in Q2, 5.4 per cent in Q3 and 6.2 per cent in Q4,” said Das.

