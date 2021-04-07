Belgian swans released after months of their own virus lockdown

Belgian authorities today (April 7) released 120 swans that have been in lockdown for more than four months due to an outbreak of bird flu.

Belgian authorities today (April 7) released 120 swans that have been in lockdown for more than four months due to an outbreak of bird flu.

The wild birds were taken from the canals of the picturesque city of Bruges in mid-November and transported to other parts of the country for their own safety after the virus was detected in the city of Ostend.

Authorities brought the birds back to Bruges in lorries and carefully released them on the grassy bank of a canal.

After more than four months away from home, the birds waddled immediately down to the water and jumped in, seemingly delighted to be back in the famous canals of the medieval city.