Le prince Harry et Meghan Markle développent une docu-série pour Netflix

Le premier projet de Meghan et Harry pour Netflix via Archewell Productions a été dévoilé.
La plateforme de streaming a annoncé «Heart of Invictus», une docu-série qui s'intéressera au parcours de participants aux Invictus Games.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their first series for Netflix will document competitors' journeys to the 2022 Invictus..
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared details of their first Netflix show — a docuseries, called 'Heart of Invictus,' about the..