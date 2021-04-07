Le prince Harry et Meghan Markle développent une docu-série pour Netflix
Le premier projet de Meghan et Harry pour Netflix via Archewell Productions a été dévoilé.

La plateforme de streaming a annoncé «Heart of Invictus», une docu-série qui s'intéressera au parcours de participants aux Invictus Games.