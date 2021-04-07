Elephant brakes into tourist lodge and drinks from swimming pool

This is the moment a cheeky elephant sneaked into a tourist lodge for a drink out of the swimming pool.The thirsty beast wandered into Hoanib Skeleton Coast Lodge in search of a refreshing drink.The nelly was spotted through restaurant glass doors dipping its trunk in the water for a slurp.It was spotted by the restaurant's head chef Tylves, 35, who called in manager Munyaradzi Maposa, 37, to record the sighting, in Kaokoveld, Namibia, Africa.Munyaradzi, from Rundu, Namibia, said: "I was is awe."We always thought the elephants could never drink pool water because it is treated. "Additionally we never thought they would ever get so close to the camp."We often see elephants near the camp, but not at the pool.

I think it's because of the closure of the camp hence animals are able to come so close."After drinking for around a minute, the elephant ventured northwards towards a riverbed where herds are known roam.The clip was taken at 6pm on March 4 2021.