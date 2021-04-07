Police in Brussels use teargas and water cannon to disperse fake concert crowd

Police in Brussels have used teargas and a water cannon on a large crowd gathered in a park for a fake concert announced on social media as an April Fools' Day prank.

The police entered Bois de la Cambre park on the south side of the Belgian capital to enforce strict Covid-19 social distancing rules that prohibit gatherings of more than four people outdoors.

The crowd responded by throwing projectiles, hitting at least one police officer.

Belgium imposed tighter restrictions on Saturday aimed at curbing surging Covid infection numbers