IDOT and ISP launch 'Ride Smart' campaign

In response, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and the Illinois State Police (ISP) have teamed up for a "Ride Smart" campaign.

The recent sunshine and warm conditions have motorcyclists hitting the road.

As we head into riding season at full speed, they want safety to be the top priority.

Now's the time for motorcyclists to get their bikes safety checked and brush off the riding rust.

Paul wappel is the public information officer for the illinois department of transportation.

Although indiana and illinois do not have helmet laws, they are highly recommended.

"we want to remind motorcyclist to please wear personal protective gear on every ride including: eye disability high vis clothing, use eye protection, gloves, jackets, pants, boots, and a usdot approved helmet.

And remember to don't ever, never ever, drink and ride."

Rob galbraith is the riding academy manager at cannonball harley davidson.

He says intersections are the most common place for motorcycle vs.

Motorist accidents.

Galbraith says the biggest concern for motorcyclists is distracted driving.

"the biggest threat i've seen for motorcyclists lately, are motorists that are staring at their cell phones.

There is no text or phone call that is so important that you're going to put a motorcyclists life at risk by looking at your phone instead of watching where you're going."

The illinois department of transporation encourages everyone on the road to be mindful of their surroundings and give eachother space.

They also provide free training for motorcyclists who would like to brush up on their skills before hitting the road.