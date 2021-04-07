‘Covid second wave infecting young adults, children, pregnant women’: LNJP MD

Amid surge in Covid cases in the national capital, Medical Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar informed that mostly young adults, pregnant women and children are getting infected this time.

“The current wave of Covid-19 is spreading faster than last year.

Last week 20 patients were admitted to our hospital, today there are 170 patients.

The demand for beds is also increasing.

We have increased 1000 beds at our hospital,” said Dr Suresh Kumar.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also appealed to the public to wear masks, maintain social distancing and sanitise hands regularly.

