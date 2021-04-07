Solar Farm could be coming to Vigo County

Duke Energy and Greg Gibson are teaming up to possibly bring a solar farm to Vigo County,
Duke Energy and Greg Gibson are teaming up to possibly bring a solar farm to Vigo County,
Good evening and thanks for joining us.
A 200 million dollar project could be coming to vigo county.
And it's bringing with it -- sustainable energy.
News 10's sarah lehman is live in our newsroom.
She has more on a projected solar farm and how it may affect you.
Solar farms are starting to pop up all over the midwest and right here in the wabash valley.
Now -- vigo county could be seeing one of its own and it could potentially bring in lots of money.
It will be called hoosier jack solar.
A solar farm on 900 acres in vigo county.
Right off of east county road 12-hundred north.
"which we're very excited about.
It's a 175 mega watt solar farm that provides enough power to supply about 35 thousand homes."
Tyler coon is a business development manager for duke energy renewables.
They're the ones leading this project he says he believes -- like wind energy -- solar energy will continue to grow over the next decade and become more and more popular.
"wind has been here for a time and got a head start on solar in this region but now solar is catching up" tuesday night -- duke energy renewables presented their plan to the vigo county council.
They say if this solar farm is approved it would have a lot of community benefits... like a long term boost in revenue from property taxes... hundreds of construction jobs... and it would provide the community with a renewable resource.
"when we come into a community we want to be a good neighbor to that community.
Participate with the schools educational oppurtunities, field trips things like that and we want to be a good neighbor to a project when we come in" there will be more discussion about the proposed plan at next week's county council meeting.
If approved... they would not start construction until 20-23.
Operation wouldn't start until 20-24.
Reporting live in the newsroom.
I'm sarah lehman news 10.
Back to you
