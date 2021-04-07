Bizarre modified car made from scrap Toyota and tractor frame

A modified car welded to the trop of a tractor frame baffled road users in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

The bizarre vehicle appeared to have been made by placing an old Toyota saloon on top of a rusty tractor frame with huge agricultural wheels.

Footage filmed from somebody inside a passing vehicle shows how the doors had been removed but the driver was sitting comfortably as he travelled along the rural road.

The filmer joked: "Japan would be ashamed if they saw how their engineering was now being used!"