22-year-old Kashmiri author named in India's World Records for her 3 books

A young Kashmiri author has registered her name in India's World Records for her three books.

Soliha Shabir, 22, from Dalgate Srinagar, has been recognised by India's World Records for her 3 books- "In The Lawn Of Dark", "Obsolete- The Poem Market", "Zoon - The Heart of Habba Khatoon." "I received medal with the official stamp and a confirmation letter having all my details from India's World Records and this is just a token of appreciation from them," the author said.

She gives a message to the youths- "Follow your hearts without going against parents, we are meant to follow our parents."