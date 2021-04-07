Delhiites react to HC order mandating wearing of mask even while driving alone

People in Delhi reacted mostly positive to the High Court order mandating wearing of face mask even while driving alone.

The High Court branded face masks as "suraksha kavach" for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"The order for wearing mask is very good and it's beneficial to the country and people of Delhi.

All including our family would remain safe," said Naresh Kumar, a local.

"COVID cases are rising everyday in Delhi and even earlier wearing masks was compulsory but people were not following it and order is good as it's for our safety only," said Pintu Kumar, a cab driver.

"It's a very good decision of Delhi High Court, but i don't find any issue if a driver is driving alone and not wearing mask," said Sandeep, a local.