Apartment Shooting: Keith Jackson shot by apartment owner 4/7/2021

He was later released from the hospital and charged with Burglary and Terroristic Threatening .

People have now been detained in the best ... negation a man is out of the hospital and in jail after bein accused of trying to break into an apartment in lexington yesterday morning.

Please say a woman fired a shot at a man who was trying to break into her apartment on hollow creek road woman did note the intruder was actually hit by the bullet we see the work she did shoot the intruder after 42-year-old keith jackson showed up at marriott suffering from a gunshot wound.

Shortly after the incident after being treated he was booked int the fayette