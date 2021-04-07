Whitesboro Police Dept. unveils 'Heads Up' tipline

Has announced a new initiative called "heads up".

It's a new tipline.... with the goal of law enforcement having an open line of communication with you.... the community.

With social media and internet use growing every day.... officials with the whitesboro police department say they want to make it easier for residents and visitors to contact them about any concerns they have within the village.

So what can you give them a "heads up" on????

Everything from drug activity.... to codes violations.... quality-of-life lawbreakers..... even those speeding through the village.

But it's also meant to spread good news about whitesboro as well.

These tips are confidential and can be submitted to.... tips-at- whitesboro-p-d-dot- org.

You can send pictures, videos..... anything that can help them out.

And you can always call or text your tips to the whitesboro police department.

We'll get those numbers posted to our website.... wktv.com.

