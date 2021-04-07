Skip to main content
Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Derby Tickets on Sale

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
CHURCHILL DOWNS IS SELLING TICKETS TO GIVE MORE HORSE RACING FANS THE OPPORTUNITY TO WATCH THIS YEAR'S KENTUCKY DERBY IN PERSON.

The track says it will sell a limited number of infield- only general admission tickets.

Churchill dowsn is expecting to sell about 15,000 tickets.... to stay within capacity under covid guidelines.

The limited number of tickets for the kentucky oaks on april 30th and the kentucky derby will go on sale at 12 p.m.

Tomorrow.

You can purchase them

You might like