Asian Anti Hate Rally

Huajing Maske, Clinical Associate Professor, University of Kentucky said,"...I thought Lexington was an oasis when it comes to anti-Asian hate.

A panel of faculty, staff and students discussed their experiences in Lexington and what people can do to help.

The University of Kentucky held an event to show support for Asian Americans, who have seen a rise in Anti-Asian violence.

Britt conway reporting.

One man shared...a co-worker asked if he brought covid-19 into the hospital.

A u-k professor says she always felt safe in lexington... until recently.

"i was very much disturbed by the violence and racism towards asian-american and pacific islanders nationwide however i had a thought, "hmm, lexington was an oaisis when it comes to anti-asian hate."

How wrong i was."

She says while she was at an anti-hate rally a couple weeks ago... she saw someone commit an act of hate toward an event organizer.

All panel members made a point to remind people -- everyones experience is different, and just because you don't see the hate, doesn't mean it's not happening.

And most importantly, if you see something, say something..

