Pedestrians stop man accused of sexual assault from escaping bus in China

Pedestrians and passengers stopped a man accused of sexual assault from escaping a bus in eastern China.

The video, shot in the city of Zibo in Shandong Province on April 5, shows a man attempting to climb out a bus window while other passengers were trying to drag him back into the vehicle.

Several passengers were heard shouting: "Pull him back!

Pull him back!" repeatedly.

A pedestrian walking past the bus spotted the incident and helped push the man back onto the bus.

According to a commuter Ms Jiang, the bus driver stopped the bus to lock the man inside and called the police after the man allegedly touched a woman inappropriately.

The man was detained for 10 days, reports said.

The video was provided by local media with permission.