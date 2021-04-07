Smart golden retriever says 'mama' at owner's request

A golden retriever said what sounds like "mama" after being taught by her owner in northern China.

The cute video, filmed in the city of Chengde in Hebei Province on March 18, shows a 10-month-old golden retriever named Xiao Shi making a noise that sounds like the word "mama" when her owner Ms Wang asked her.

Wang said she once asked Xiao Shi to say mama when she was 5-months-old and Xiao Shi was able to do that in only several minutes.

After that, Xiao Shi sometimes rested her head on Wang's bed and said "mama" to her.

The video was provided by local media with permission.