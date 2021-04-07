NASA's Ingenuity helicopter touches down on surface of Mars

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity touched down on the surface of Mars after being dropped down by the Perseverance rover.
Check out the incredible images.
Credit to "NASA/JPL-Caltech".
The mini-helicopter Ingenuity has survived its first night alone on the Martian surface detached from the Perseverance rover.
Ingenuity is about to earn NASA another first on the red planet.