Posey County Commissioners Meet to Discuss Solar Panel Plans

Another heated meeting was held in Posey County on Tuesday to continue the discussion on solar panels in the community.

The divided community -- packing the meeting room.

Many in posey county -- are unsatisfied with the plan to put 3-thousand acres of solar panels on farmland in the area.

Another sicking point -- is how close to homes -- those panels will be built.

I very concerned of the risk of the solar panels.

I feel like it too new.

This project is way too big.

There nothing like it, so the fear of the unknown is really concerning to me, especially being so close to all these residents homes as well as the schools?

Currently --- the commissioners are considering -- 3-hundred foot easement from non- participating homes -- and 5- hundred from non- participating schools and public property.

No decisions were made at today's meeting --- but the county commissioners did put an extended stay on the solar panels.*meaning no panels can be put up --- until the commissioners met again -- on april 20th.