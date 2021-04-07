Raipur to be declared containment zone from April 9

As second wave of coronavirus gripped country, the entire district of Raipur will be declared containment zone from April 9th.

"Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, Raipur district will be declared a containment zone from 6 pm on 9th April till 6 am on 19th April.

All the borders of the district will remain sealed during this period," said Raipur district collector S Bharathi Dasan during a press conference on April 07.

Chhattisgarh reported 9,921 new infections on April 06 taking the total caseload of the state to 3,68,269.