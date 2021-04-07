STUDY: 1 in 6 couples trying to have a child struggle with fertility issues

One in six couples trying to have children has struggled with fertility issues — and 40% believe that more resources or support would have helped them in the long run.

That's the result of a new study of over 1,000 Americans, all of whom have either conceived or tried to conceive a child within the last two years.

According to the results, it takes five months of "trying" on average for these couples to successfully get pregnant.

Of those who took the survey, which was conducted by OnePoll for Clearblue's #Conceivinghood campaign, 15% said their experience so far "has been a struggle."